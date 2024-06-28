Russians launch missile attack on Dnipro: there are wounded, 9-storey building is damaged (updated)

Today, on June 28, Russians attacked Dnipro, there were explosions in the city.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"It's loud in Dnipro. Stay in safe places until the lights out. Details later," he wrote.

The Air Force also warned of a missile in the Dnipro region: "heading northwest. Dnipro - take shelter".

Later, a missile was reported in the direction of Dnipro.

As Lysak later informed, the enemy launched a missile attack on Dnipro.

"A nine-story building was damaged. Several floors are destroyed. Preliminary, there are wounded," he wrote.