Russians started attacking Chasiv Yar from Toretsk direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian occupiers began attacking Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, from the Toretsk direction, they are trying to put pressure on Shumy, New York from Horlivka.

This was stated by the spokesman of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne Donbas.

"Over the past week, enemy attacks have been taking place constantly. There are also mechanized assaults in the forehead of Chasiv Yar, and small groups of up to five fighters are trying to break into the Novyi and Kanal microdistricts," noted Voloshyn.

In addition, according to him, for several days the enemy has been moving from another direction, from Toretsk to Chasiv Yar.

