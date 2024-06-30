Russian troops have no success near Chasiv Yar, but control most of Krasnohorivka, while Ukrainian troops have achieved tactical success in the area of Klishchiivka.

As Censor.NET reports this with reference to the social network X of the UK Ministry of Defence.

The report says that the fighting in Vovchansk is concentrated on the aggregates plant. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to drive the Russian occupiers out of this stronghold in the southeast of the city.

In the town of Chasiv Yar, British intelligence has not recorded any confirmed advances by the Russian army over the past 72 hours. The most intense fighting took place in Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, south of the city. According to intelligence, the Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattacked in Klishchiivka and achieved tactical success there.

Intelligence sources say that Russian troops have advanced in Krasnohorivka in the Kurakhove direction. They are now likely to control most of the town, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are present only in the north of Krasnohorivka.

According to British intelligence, the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk direction remains the main area of concentration of Russian troops. Russian troops managed to make small advances in the direction of New York, North and South.

"Over the next week, the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk direction is likely to remain an area of significant operational attention for Russian troops, who will attempt to maintain pressure on the Ukrainian Defence Forces and make possible territorial gains," the report says.