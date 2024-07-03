Situation at front is not dead-end, AFU is in better position than few months ago - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not believe that the situation at the front has reached a "deadlock".

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Bloomberg.

He rejected the idea that Ukraine was allegedly losing and denied that there was a "deadlock" in the war.

According to Zelenskyy, the Armed Forces are in a better position in terms of manpower than they were months ago, and the new counter-offensive depends on the armament of the brigades.

"It's not a deadlock, it's a problematic situation. A deadlock means that there is no way out. But the problem can be solved if there is a desire and tools. The will is there, but the tools have not yet arrived," the Head of State explained.

