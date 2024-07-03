If Trump knows how to end this war, let him tell us - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet with Donald Trump and discuss his "peace plan".

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

"If Trump knows how to end this war, he should tell us today. If there are risks to Ukraine's independence, if we lose our statehood, we want to be prepared for this, we want to know," he said.

In the interview, Zelenskyy also complained about delays in arms deliveries from Western partners and said he was "potentially ready" to meet with Trump to hear his team's proposals.

The president also noted that China could play a "huge role" in resolving the conflict, as Moscow is highly dependent on its export market. He suggested that the US and China, if they put aside their differences, could work together to end the war.

As a reminder, two of Donald Trump's key advisers have presented a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, which has been praised by the former US president. The document provides for military assistance to Ukraine only if Kyiv enters into peace talks with Moscow. At the same time, the United States will warn Moscow that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Ukraine from Washington.

The White House said that the decision on any possible negotiations with Russia to end the war should be made by President Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

According to Politico, Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine may include a commitment not to expand NATO eastward.