The fifth President of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, purchased 4,000 FPV drones, hundreds of Mavic, and 28 trench electronic warfare systems for the Armed Forces brigades for UAH 90 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the political party.

"A well-known blogger and soldier said in an interview that FPVs from volunteers are no longer needed at the front. It turns out that our state has already provided the entire army with them. So yesterday, I asked the military and volunteers to write back whether it was appropriate to spend their own money on drones or whether it should be redirected to something else," Poroshenko recalled.

He noted that he had received a flurry of messages and requests that it could take 2 or 3 months to get FPV from the state, and the quality was often inadequate.

"Statements are statements, and the number of requests for FPV is only increasing. So we continue to work on FPV drones. We provide our soldiers with high-quality batteries. Each has a very cool and honest power, honest durability. Each one has an initiation board, and no one needs to solder, refine, or assemble anything in any cottage industry. Everything is of perfect quality, the best at the front," Poroshenko said.

The fifth President of Ukraine also said that this batch of aid will include 28 trench REB systems and hundreds of Maviks, both day and night.

"As well as 700 night FPVs, which are a star, a real treasure. That is, our soldiers will be able to operate night FPVs, destroying the enemy not only during the day but also at night," he said.

"In total, there are 4,000 FPVs here, along with REBs and Mavics. This is all for one delivery to our Armed Forces," Petro Poroshenko said.

The leader of the European Solidarity party said that the equipment would be transferred to 20 brigades.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Poroshenko's assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine has exceeded UAH 5.4 billion. Currently, the priority is FPV drones, Mavicars, equipment for fortifications and electronic warfare.