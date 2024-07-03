Kamikaze drone torn off occupier’s right leg. VIDEO 18+
A drone operator of the Strike Drone Company unit from the 47th SMB Magura hit the occupier and inflicted at least severe injuries.
According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the explosion tore off the invader's right leg below the knee.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
