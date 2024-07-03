Russian man’s arse smokes heavily after drone strike. VIDEO

Drone operators from the "Wild Division" unit of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade eliminated two occupants hiding from drones in a hole in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media. The recording shows that after the UAV attack, one of the occupiers began to smoke thickly below his back.

