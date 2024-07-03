Body of occupier, thrown out by explosion from armoured vehicle after detonation of ammunition, burns on road. VIDEO
A drone operator from the "Khyzhak" patrol police unit destroyed an enemy armoured vehicle with an accurate drop.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that an ammunition package detonated in the Russian armoured vehicle. You can also see the burning body of an occupier from the APC crew, which was thrown onto the road by the explosion.
