Russians attack residential building in Zaporizhzhia with drone: 36-year-old man killed

Russian troops attacked a residential building with a drone in the village of Novopavlivka, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupants dropped a drone near a residential building. They hit a civilian. The man died on the spot from his injuries," the statement said.

