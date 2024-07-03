Russians attack residential building in Zaporizhzhia with drone: 36-year-old man killed
Russian troops attacked a residential building with a drone in the village of Novopavlivka, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"The occupants dropped a drone near a residential building. They hit a civilian. The man died on the spot from his injuries," the statement said.
