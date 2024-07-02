Day in Zaporizhzhia: 11 settlements are under enemy fire, two people are wounded. PHOTO
Two women were wounded as a result of Russian attacks in Vasylivka and Polohy districts of Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the occupants struck 429 times in 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region over the last day.
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia region over the day:
- Russian troops carried out air strikes on Piatykhatky and Robotyne.
- 175 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Uspenivka.
- 13 MLRS attacks hit Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne and Huliaipole village.
- 239 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Novodanylivka, Malynivka and Bilenke (Polohiv district).
According to the RMA, there were 8 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password