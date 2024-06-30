Russian missile attack on Vilniansk: number of victims has increased to 38, pregnant woman is among the wounded. PHOTOS

The number of injured as a result of the hostile attack on Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, increased to 38, including 9 children.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a pregnant woman is among the wounded.

12 people injured in the strike are in hospitals.

Seven people were killed, including 3 children.

According to the rescuers, the shelling damaged 2 multi-story buildings, 7 cars, and 12 commercial premises.

Russian strike on Vilnyansk: 12 people hospitalized, 6 in serious condition.













The city's utilities and private entrepreneurs are continuing to restore water supply, road surfaces and clean up the area at the site of the enemy attack.

Missile strike on Vilniansk

To recap, on 29 June, Russian troops attacked the town of Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia district in the evening. Censor.NET also reported that search and rescue operations in Vilniansk were completed. According to the State Emergency Service, 7 people died, including 3 children, and 36 people, including 9 children, were injured. 30 June was declared a day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia region for those killed in the hostile attack on Vilniansk.

According to the RMA, 12 people were hospitalized after the strike on Volnyansk, 6 of them in serious condition.