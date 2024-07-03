Enemy continues to increase pace of offensive in Donetsk region, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has continued to increase the pace of offensive actions in the Donetsk region. As of 4:00 pm, the number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to over 90.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region

This morning, the enemy attacked with three Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles, four X-59 guided missiles and five Shahed strike UAVs. The main area of attack is the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Air Forces anti-aircraft missile forces and assets shot down 11 air targets: an Iskander-K cruise missile; four X-59 guided missiles; five Shahed strike UAVs and an Orlan-10 tactical UAV.

The situation in the north

The border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Dmytrivka, Taratutino, Myropillia, Hirsk, Novovasylivka, Stara Huta, Chuikivka, and Stara Huta were hit by cannon artillery and MLRS fire. In addition, the occupiers are conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Kharkiv region is under constant bombardment. Today, from the direction of Belgorod (Russia) and Shebekino (Russia), terrorists launched air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships on the areas of Lyptsi, Mali Prokhody, Neskuchne and Slobozhanske. At the same time, six enemy attacks were repelled in the area of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the defensive lines of our units in the vicinity of Stelmakhivka twice. He used aviation for support, launching KABs near Borova and Pishchane. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line. One firefight is currently underway.

Read more: Russians attack residential area in Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv: 4 people were injured, including child (updated)

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nevske, Makiivka, Hrekivka, Terny, and in the Serebriansky forest. Ten engagements ended without success for the enemy, and nine more are ongoing.

The enemy continues to look for weaknesses in our defence in the Siversk sector. One enemy attack was repelled near Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made four assaults on the positions of our troops near Kalynivka. The fighting continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to 12. The enemy, with the support of aviation, is concentrating its efforts on trying to advance towards Bila Hora, Toretsk, Deliivka, Pivnichne, and New York. Three firefights continue.

The Pokrovske directionwitnessed the largest number of confrontations. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 19 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Kalynove. The defence forces are holding back the attack and repelled 13 attacks, six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Paraskoviivka.

Read more: Two people injured in Kherson region due to explosive detonation

Fighting in the south

In the Vremivka direction, two enemy attacks near Vodiane and Urozhaine were repelled. The occupiers used anti-aircraft guns and unguided missiles in the areas of Vremivka and Staromayorsk.

In the Huliaipole direction, there was one unsuccessful attack in the vicinity of Charivne.

The situation in the Orikhiv direction escalated. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled two attacks in the vicinity of Novoandriivka and Robotyne. Seven enemy attacks in the vicinity of Novodanilivka, Shcherbaky, and Robotyne are ongoing. The enemy also used aircraft in the area of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy also unsuccessfully attacked our defenders twice near Krynky. The areas around Kozatske, Tiahynka, Burhunka, and Shliakhove were hit by UAVs.