Germany will not support ceasefire aimed at Ukraine’s surrender - Scholz

Berlin will not support a ceasefire that would involve Ukraine's surrender.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during government hearings in the Bundestag, ASB Zeitung reports, Censor.NET informs.

During the hearings, in particular, the war in Ukraine was discussed. MP from the Left Party Gezine Lotsch asked the chancellor when a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia could be achieved.

"In my opinion, a ceasefire aimed at Ukraine's surrender is something we cannot support from Germany," the German PM said.

Scholz recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent proposal for a ceasefire.

According to the German Chancellor, this shows "how cynical they are and that the Russian leader has no intention of ending his war of aggression".

"Putin is only talking about peace talks to continue the war. We will not tolerate this," Scholz added.

As you know, on 14 June, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin reiterated that he was "ready for peace talks", but for this he demanded that Ukraine withdraw its army from the temporarily occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and abandon its intention to join NATO.