Russian subversive reconnaissance groups continue attempts to break into Sumy region, but Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy them - Artiukh

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups keep trying to break into the Sumy region, but the Defence Forces are eliminating them.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Sabotage and reconnaissance groups are systematically trying to enter our territory, and thanks to our border troops, our armed forces, dozens of these sabotage groups have been destroyed," the official said.

In particular, according to Artiukh, Russian subversive groups repeatedly tried to enter the village of Lukashivka in the Velykopysarivka community.

See more: Posted video of military echelon moving on TikTok: SSU serves notice of suspicion to blogger from Ivano-Frankivsk region. PHOTO

"Dozens of enemy soldiers were killed and left lying in our Ukrainian land," said the head of the RMA.

Ukrainian defenders also attacked the enemy near the village of Zhuravka.

"There were attempts to concentrate small units in Zhuravka, but the enemy received an adequate response from our Armed Forces," the official said.

Artyukh added that the situation on the border in the Sumy region is under the control of the Defence Forces. Also, according to him, the enemy currently does not have sufficient forces to launch a large-scale offensive against the Sumy region.