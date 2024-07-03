Three people are injured as result of Russian shelling of Pryozerne village in Kherson region

On July 3, Russians shelled the village of Pryozerne in Kherson district. Three people were injured in the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"At the time of the strike, they were in a car repair shop. A shell from the grad flew inside, but fortunately did not explode. The 42-year-old man sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, post concussion syndrome, as well as wounds to his torso and legs. His 19-year-old son was also diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his hands," the statement said.

A 47-year-old man was also admitted to the hospital. He suffered from a mine-blast injury, a concussion, as well as a fractured and shrapnel wound to his leg.

The victim was hospitalized for medical care.

