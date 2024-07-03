ENG
Nine communities in Sumy region came under Russian fire during day

During the day, Russians fired 25 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 80 explosions were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they were shelled:

  • Krasnopillia community: 2 FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), artillery shelling (2 explosions), mortar shelling (7 explosions).
  • Seredyna-Buda community: 1 FPV drone strike (1 explosion), artillery shelling (18 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions) were recorded.
  • Velyka Pysarivka community: the enemy fired from mortars (9 explosions)
  • Svesa community: 6 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
  • Znob-Novhorod community: there was mortar shelling (3 explosions) and artillery shelling (6 explosions).
  • Druzhbivka community: the enemy attacked with mortars (3 explosions) and attacked with 2 FPV drones (2 explosions).
  • Esman community: mortar attacks were carried out (12 explosions).
  • Hlukhiv community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).
  • Bilopillia community: Russians fired from artillery (4 explosions).

