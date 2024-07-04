In morning, explosions were heard in Kyiv and region: Russia launches several groups of UAVs

The Russian occupiers launched UAVs early in the morning. Air defence forces were operating in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the KCMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Another enemy air attack. This time - exclusively with the use of UAVs. The enemy launched its drones from the territory of the Kursk region of Russia, and the drones approached Kyiv in waves and from different directions. However, thanks to the effective work of air defence, not a single drone got to Kyiv," the statement said.

Air defence forces destroyed the drones on the outskirts of Kyiv. There were no casualties or damage in the capital.

