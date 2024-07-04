Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 547,470 people (+1200 per day), 8132 tanks, 14,777 artillery systems, 15,600 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 547,470 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of the General Staff of AFU.
Thus, from 24.02.22 to 04.07.24, the losses of the Russian invaders were approximately as follows:
- personnel - about 547470 (+1200) people;
- tanks - 8132 (+9) units;
- armoured combat vehicles - 15600 (+17) units;
- artillery systems - 14777 (+65) units;
- MLRS - 1115 (+0) units;
- air defence systems - 878 (+2) units;
- aircraft - 360 (+0) units;
- helicopters - 326 (+0) units;
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 11694 (+26);
- cruise missiles - 2342 (+6);
- ships /boats - 28 (+0) units;
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and fuel tanks - 19923 (+73) units;
- special equipment - 2468 (+4).
