Wounded Russian assaultman begs in vain for mercy from Ukrainian drone operator. VIDEO
In Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia direction of the frontline, a Russian assaultman wounded in the leg begged for mercy from a Ukrainian drone operator. However, the soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade's RUBPAK unit eliminated the occupier.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
