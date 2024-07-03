Wounded Russian assaultman begs in vain for mercy from Ukrainian drone operator. VIDEO

In Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia direction of the frontline, a Russian assaultman wounded in the leg begged for mercy from a Ukrainian drone operator. However, the soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade's RUBPAK unit eliminated the occupier.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

