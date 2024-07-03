ENG
Russian man blown to pieces by kamikaze drone hit by 47th Brigade soldiers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

A direct hit from a kamikaze drone exploded a Russian invader in the Pokrovsk direction, completely blowing off the occupier's head.

The Russian was eliminated by soldiers from the unmanned systems battalion of the 47th mechanised brigade of the Strike Drones Company, Censor.NET reports.

