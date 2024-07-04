AFU stopped attempts of occupiers to break through the defenses in districts of Klishchiivka and Chasiv Yar - General Staff

During the past 24 hours, 161 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

According to detailed information, yesterday the aggressor launched six missile strikes (with the use of sixteen missiles), 60 airstrikes (using 96 anti-aircraft missiles), fired more than four thousand shots, 98 of them from rocket salvo systems, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. 1246 kamikaze drones.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Liptsi, Ruska Lozova, Synkivka, Kupiansk, Mali Prohody, Neskuchne, Slobozhanske, Borova, Stepova Novoselivka, Pischane, Ruska Lozova of the Kharkiv region and in the city of Kharkiv; Katerynivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, New York, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandropil, Lozuvatske, Siversk, Novoselivka Persha, Vremivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia region; Shlyakhove, Kozatske, Burhunka, Tiahinka, Kherson region.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions with the support of aviation, a total of 15 combat clashes took place here in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of clashes per day was eight. The defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

Battles in the East

In the Lyman direction, our troops stood in the way of 32 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevske in Luhansk region, Terna in Donetsk region, and Serebryansk forestry.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks in the Verkhnokamyanskyi and Viimka districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the districts of Klishchiivka, Kalynyvka, Ivanivske, and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor became significantly more active - he committed 25 attacks, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Severne, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 37 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Kalinove, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Progress, Yasnobrodivka, Umanske, and Karlivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of ​​Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka settlements, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 16 times.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy launched five attacks on our positions in the Vodyane and Urozhane regions of the Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orihiv direction, nine combat clashes took place near the settlements of Robotyne and Shcherbaki in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads. All three Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

The situation in the North

The operational situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn and Polissia directions. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, shelling populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, Dmytrivka, Taratutyne, Myropilske, Hirsk, Novovasylivka, Stara Huta, Chuykivka were affected.

Strikes at the occupiers

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit the control post, two ammunition depots, an air defense system, an artillery system, 14 personnel concentration areas, weapons, and military equipment.

In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,200 people last day. Our soldiers also destroyed nine tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 65 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 26 UAVs, six missiles, 73 vehicles, and four units of special equipment.

