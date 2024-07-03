Battle continues in Vovchansk. Situation is under control - General Staff

The defence forces continue to resolutely counteract the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and are making efforts to disrupt the occupiers' offensive. There have been 136 combat engagements since the beginning of the day.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Russian aggressor is trying to use its superiority in manpower and air support. During the day, it launched one missile at the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the terrorists carried out 41 air strikes, including the downing of 58 GABs. In addition, the invaders used 457 kamikaze drones and fired almost 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke six times with the support of aviation. The battle is still ongoing in Vovchansk. The situation is under control.

According to the information available at the moment, the enemy lost 144 people in killed and wounded and 77 pieces of weapons and military equipment over the last day. In particular, a tank, two artillery systems, 10 vehicles, four control points and a fuel and lubricant depot were destroyed. In addition, three cannons, one MLRS, a tank, two vehicles and two units of special equipment were damaged. The count is ongoing

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk sector ten times. They are concentrating their efforts near Synkivka, repelling five attacks and another one is ongoing. Moreover, two enemy's attempts to advance were stopped by our troops near Stelmakhivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders 16 times in the vicinity of four different localities over the day. Six firefights are currently ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near Hrekivka and Terny. In addition, they attacked our positions near Nevske and Makiivka. The situation is under control.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy tried to force our defenders from their positions in the areas of Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne and Vyimka five times by assault. They were unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk sector, eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka failed. Fighting is currently taking place in three other locations in the areas of Kalynivka, Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the situation is tense. the occupants attacked 24 times near Deliivka, Toretsk, Pivdenne, New York and Pivnichne. 15 engagements ended. Hostilities are continuing in nine other locations.

The enemy is attacking Ukrainian defenders intensively in the Pokrovsk sector. Over the course of the day, the aggressor stepped up its efforts here, conducting a total of 43 assault and offensive operations. The Russian occupants are most active in the area of Ocheretyne, from where the enemy is trying to break into our combat formations in various directions. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 31 attacks, and 12 more firefights are ongoing, including near Yevhenivka and Novooleksandrivka. The occupants are losing a lot of manpower in the sector - our troops have killed and wounded over 350 enemy servicemen today. At least 11 cannons and mortars were destroyed and damaged. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

There were 11 combat engagements in the Kurakhove sector by this time of day. The occupants tried to advance unsuccessfully in the areas of Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. Near Krasnohorivka, where the enemy is concentrating its efforts, five attacks have already been repelled, and combat operations are ongoing.

Situation in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, four enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnieper failed. No positions were lost.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas.

Today, the soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko should be commended for their effective combat work, as they inflicted significant losses in manpower on the enemy.

