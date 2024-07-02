Active front line has increased. We have advantage on our side in terms of number and quality of bombers and FPV drones - Syrskyi

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, who spent a week in the East, reported on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction. This area needs additional ammunition and firepower.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, this was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He said that he had been working on the Eastern Front for a week: he visited almost all brigades of the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivka, Toretsk, Kramatorsk directions, as well as those fighting in Vovchansk and near Kharkiv.

The Commander-in-Chief expressed his gratitude to the soldiers, sergeants and junior officers who bear almost the entire burden of active combat.

Read more: Enemy increases pace of offensive in Donetsk region, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Syrskyi, fierce fighting of varying intensity continues everywhere. Compared to the previous trip two weeks ago, the Toretsk direction has been added, where the soldiers of the 95th Air Assault Brigade are heroically reducing the number of enemy hordes every day.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 545,090 people (+1280 per day), 8107 tanks, 14,655 artillery systems, 15,566 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Pokrovsk direction

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult. The enemy, aiming to break through our defenses, once again replaced the strike units whose assault units had completely lost their combat capability and continued their offensive.

Despite the high losses in armored vehicles, the enemy continues to use them in combination with intense artillery fire and fpv drone strikes.

Despite the reinforcement of our units with reserves, this area requires constant attention and additional ammunition and firepower.

In other areas, the intensity of hostilities decreased, while the active front line increased.

The purpose of the Commander-in-Chief's work

The purpose of my work, as before, is to study the situation directly in the combat areas, promptly resolve problematic issues without bureaucratic procedures, study the combat experience of our troops and implement it in the training of servicemen and units, as well as provide effective assistance to commanders in planning and conducting combat actions.

Currently, the main problematic issue for commanders of any level is

manning units and subunits with motivated, well-trained military personnel.

providing modern electronic warfare and air defense equipment capable of effectively fighting enemy UAVs.

"At the same time, we have an advantage in the number and quality of combat copters, primarily bombers and FPV drones, and the skill of the operators who use them. This is the key to our success and saving the lives of our soldiers," emphasized Syrskyi.

Upon arrival, we started implementing proposals to improve the tactical medicine system and its integration into the Medical Forces vertical, which will give us certain advantages in the efficiency and quality of medical care.

"Another important area of change is the adaptation of the basic training program for military personnel to operate in the conditions of complete dominance of drones on the battlefield," noted Syrskyi.

Read more: Russian troops attacked in Kharkiv region yesterday, there were battles near Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Hlyboke - General Staff

The Commander-in-Chief also announced a new scheduled meeting with UAV unit commanders to exchange experience in the use and further development of this promising type of weapon.