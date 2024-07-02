Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 545,090 people (+1280 per day), 8107 tanks, 14,655 artillery systems, 15,566 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 545,090 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.07.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 545090 (+1280) people,

tanks - 8107 (+8) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 15566 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 14655 (+56) units,

MLRS - 1114 (+3) units,

air defence systems - 874 (+0) units,

aircraft - 360 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 11641 (+21),

cruise missiles - 2335 (+2),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 19787 (+74) units,

special equipment - 2452 (+4)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.