104 invaders and 31 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed in south over day
The southern defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy's dislocation sites, firing positions and rear. During the day, 104 occupiers were eliminated.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.
It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 104 people.
The Russians also lost 31 pieces of weapons and military equipment, in particular:
- 10 units of armored vehicles;
- 2 tanks;
- 1 surface-to-air missile system "Tor-2";
- 1 artillery and mortar launcher;
- 7 cannons;
- 3 reconnaissance UAVs "Zala";
- 4 boats
- 1 mortar;
- 2 infantry fighting vehicles.
In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a field logistics depot and a stronghold.
As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 543,810 Russian occupants.
