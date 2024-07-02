Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs throughout day: 2 killed, houses, educational institutions, outpatient clinic, administrative building damaged. PHOTOS

On 2 July, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and UAVs. There are dead and injured.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak.



As noted, Nikopol suffered the most. There are two dead and, according to updated information, 10 injured. Four of them are hospitalised in moderate condition.

In Nikopol, 3 apartment buildings, 5 private houses, 4 outbuildings and 7 cars were damaged. Two educational institutions, an outpatient clinic, an administrative building, shops, a beauty salon and a bank were damaged.

In addition, the occupiers also attacked the Myrovka, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. An agricultural company was hit. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by rescuers.

The RMA also reported that the aggressor also targeted the Pokrovske community. Preliminary, a person was wounded there. The information is currently being clarified.









