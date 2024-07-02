ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13306 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
595 0

Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs throughout day: 2 killed, houses, educational institutions, outpatient clinic, administrative building damaged. PHOTOS

On 2 July, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and UAVs. There are dead and injured.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol suffered the most. There are two dead and, according to updated information, 10 injured. Four of them are hospitalised in moderate condition.

Обстріли Нікопольського району 2 липня

Read more: Power engineers’ repair team comes under enemy fire in Donetsk region

In Nikopol, 3 apartment buildings, 5 private houses, 4 outbuildings and 7 cars were damaged. Two educational institutions, an outpatient clinic, an administrative building, shops, a beauty salon and a bank were damaged.

Обстріли Нікопольського району 2 липня

In addition, the occupiers also attacked the Myrovka, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. An agricultural company was hit. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by rescuers.

Обстріли Нікопольського району 2 липня

The RMA also reported that the aggressor also targeted the Pokrovske community. Preliminary, a person was wounded there. The information is currently being clarified.

Обстріли Нікопольського району 2 липня
Обстріли Нікопольського району 2 липня
Обстріли Нікопольського району 2 липня
Обстріли Нікопольського району 2 липня

Today, on 2 July, the Russian army shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack killed two women and injured nine other people. There was also a lot of destruction.

Author: 

shoot out (13499) Nikopol (723)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 