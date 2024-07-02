Power engineers’ repair team comes under enemy fire in Donetsk region

The repair team of DTEK energy company came under Russian fire while performing scheduled work in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DTEK's press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Another difficult day for power engineers in the Donetsk region. Today, our colleagues came under fire near the frontline, where they were performing scheduled work," the statement said.

It is noted that the shelling severely damaged a work vehicle. This is the third time the company's team has been shelled in the last two weeks.