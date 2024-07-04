Zaluzhnyi has already gone to UK to fulfill his duties as ambassador - Suspilne

The former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has already left for the UK.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

In the near future, Zaluzhnyi will begin to act as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK.

Appointment of Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador to the UK

On February 8, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian army, appointing Oleksandr Syrskyi to replace him. The next day, Zelenskyy awarded the former Commander-in-Chief the title of Hero of Ukraine. On March 7, the president approved Zaluzhnyi's candidacy for the post of ambassador to the United Kingdom. On May 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy as ambassador to the United Kingdom.

In June, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine's newly appointed ambassador to Britain, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, was already completing preparations for the start of his diplomatic work.

