Zelenskyy appoints Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine’s ambassador to UK - decree

On 9 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

This was reported by Censor.NET

"To appoint ZALUZHNYI Valeriy Fedorovych as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the document reads.

Earlier it was reported that Zelensky dismissed former Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from military service.

Dismissal of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi

On 8 February 2024, Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyy met. Following the meeting, the president said he had offered Zaluzhnyi to join his team.

After the meeting with the president, Zaluzhnyi said that it was decided that it was necessary to change approaches and strategy.

Zelenskyy subsequently signed a decree dismissing Zaluzhnyi. He appointed Colonel-General Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On 7 March, the President approved the candidacy of former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom.