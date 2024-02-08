Zelenskyy signs decrees dismissing Zaluzhnyi and appointing Syrskyi in his place

The President signs decrees to change the leadership of the Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the President.

Decree No. 59/2024 on the dismissal of V. Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Decree No. 60/2024 on the appointment of O. Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been published on the website.

