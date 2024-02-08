Zelenskyy appoints Colonel General Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

The President announced the appointment of Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address at the end of the 715th day of the war.

"I am grateful to General Zaluzhnyi for two years of defense. I am grateful for every victory we have achieved together and thanks to all Ukrainian soldiers who are heroically enduring this war.

Today we had a frank discussion about what needs to be changed in the army. Urgent changes. I offered General Zaluzhnyi to continue to be part of the Ukrainian state team. I would be grateful for his consent.

Starting today, a new management team will take over the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I want our soldiers in Robotyne or Avdiivka, the General Staff and the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to have the same vision of the war. I have had dozens of conversations with commanders of various levels. In particular, today I spoke with Brigadier Generals Andrii Hnatov, Mykhailo Drapatyi, Ihor Skybiuk and Colonels Pavlo Palisa and Vadym Sukharevskyi.

All of them are being considered for senior positions in the army and will serve under the leadership of Ukraine's most experienced commander. He has successful experience in defense, having led the Kyiv defense operation. He also has a successful offensive experience - the Kharkiv liberation operation.

I have appointed Colonel General Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today I spoke with Generals Moisiuk and Zabrodskyi. Their experience is in the service of the state.

2024 can become a successful year for Ukraine only if there are effective changes in the basis of our defense, which is the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the President said.

