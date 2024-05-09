Zelenskyy dismissed Zaluzhnyi from military service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi from military service.

This is stated in Decree No. 309/2024, Censor.NET reports.

"Release General Valery Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi from military service on health grounds with the right to wear a military uniform," the decree states.

Read more: Klytschko: Zaluzhnyi and Kostenko are awarded title of honorary citizens of Kyiv

Release of Valerii Zaluzhnyi

On February 8, 2024, a meeting between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi took place. As a result of the meeting, the president announced that he offered Zaluzhnyi to be in his team.

After the meeting with the president, Zaluzhnyi announced that a decision was made on the need to change approaches and strategy.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy signed a decree on the release of Zaluzhnyi. He appointed Colonel-General Syrskyi to the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On March 7, the President approved the candidacy of the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the post of Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain.

Read more: We must do everything to end war as soon as possible. For Russian Federation, target is all of Europe - Zelenskyy