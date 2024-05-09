We must do everything to end war as soon as possible. For Russian Federation, target is all of Europe - Zelenskyy

Currently, the target of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine is not only our state, but the entire united Europe.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the second International Summit of Cities and Regions, in which he participated together with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We must do everything to end this Russian war as soon as possible (and end it justly!) which is ongoing on the territory of Ukraine, but targets all of Europe, European unity, the entire European project," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy about Europe Day in Ukraine

The head of state also noted that today Ukraine celebrates the Day of Europe - "a united Europe based on law and cooperation".

"In a fairly short period, literally in the lifetime of several generations, Europe has changed, changed radically. The continent, which was a source of conflicts, a source of contradictions, has become one of the most reliable global pillars of peaceful coexistence of nations and true respect for human life. This is the result of European unity, the rule of law in Europe," he emphasized.

The president also noted that last year, for the first time at the national level, Ukraine celebrated Europe Day on May 9 - the day after the anniversary of the victory over Nazism shared by European nations.

Watch more: Over the last day, Russians launched almost 60 missiles and more than 20 Shaheds at Ukraine - Zelensky. VIDEO

Crucial time for Europe

"We must always remember: when Europe is divided, when Europe is ruled by fear, pride, and injustice, when Europe's leaders lack determination, and Europe's enemies allow themselves to forget the limits of morality and law, peace is collapsing, and collapsing very quickly. And then colossal efforts are needed to restore peace. Now is exactly the same crucial time for Europe as it was when the modern project of a united and peaceful Europe was just beginning," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, today respect for each nation and each community "has the same fundamental importance for the lives of generations after us, as the interaction of Europeans after the end of the Second World War means for us now."

Read more: Zelenskyy invited Orban to Peace Summit