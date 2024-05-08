Zelenskyy invited Orban to Peace Summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and invited him to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.



‘I had a long and focused conversation with Viktor Orban and invited him to the peace summit. Hungary's position is important for us in terms of bringing peace and our common regional security closer,’ Zelenskyy said.

He emphasised Ukraine's interest in good neighbourly relations with Hungary, as well as in developing cooperation in trade, energy and logistics.

In addition, the interlocutors coordinated further steps to mutually benefit from the full range of bilateral issues. We also discussed Ukraine's integration into the EU.

‘I am confident that Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU will benefit both our countries,’ Zelenskyy concluded.

Global peace summit

On 15-16 June, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. The event will be held at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to attend the event. Earlier, President Zelenskyy suggested that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

A number of countries have already confirmed their participation in the conference, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, and Germany.