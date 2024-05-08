Scholz confirms to Zelenskyy his participation in Global Peace Summit

Germany will take part in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in mid-June.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on the social network X after a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports.

‘I spoke on the phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I thanked him for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit and his personal efforts to make the event a success. We instructed the teams to work together to engage the widest possible range of states,’ the Head of State said.

In addition, President Zelenskyy informed the German Prime Minister about the current situation on the frontline. The parties also discussed the continuation of defence cooperation.

‘I am grateful to Germany for its significant contribution to Ukraine's defence capability and the strength of our air defence. German assistance saves lives during every terrorist attack by Russia,’ the president said in a statement.

Zelenskyy and Scholz also discussed preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) and its content with specific agreements.

Read more: Since February 2022, Ukraine has received €1.6 billion of direct budget support from Germany - Ministry of Finance

Global peace summit

A number of countries have recently confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, and Latvia.

As you know, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on 15-16 June to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. It is noted that the event will be held at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to attend the event. Earlier, President Zelenskyy admitted that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.