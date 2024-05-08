Over last day, Russians launched almost 60 missiles and more than 20 Shaheds at Ukraine - Zelensky. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the Russian air attack against the Ukrainian energy system.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Today, there was a separate report by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine and a report by the Chief of the Defence. Our positions on the frontline, physical protection of our people and communities, and disruption of any attempts of Russian offensive are the top priorities.

I thank every one of our soldiers whose courage and resilience make all this possible. To everyone in the Ukrainian Defence Forces: in our combat brigades, in all units involved, in the air defence forces, in the Air Force, in the security forces.

I am grateful to all those who are eliminating the consequences of the Russian Nazi attack in our various regions today: Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Kirovohrad regions. This is how the Kremlin marks the end of the Second World War in Europe - with a massive attack, with its attempts to break the lives of our people, with its Nazism. Almost 60 Russian missiles and more than 20 "Shaheds" were launched in just one day. It was a planned, combined attack against our energy system - against power generation, hydroelectric dams, and gas infrastructure. We managed to shoot down some of the missiles and most of the Shaheds.

Every one of those who are now on the front line, who are defending Ukraine on the ground, in the sky and at sea, are giving our country the opportunity to win a perspective for Ukrainians - for our independence, for our diplomacy, for our lives. Glory to all our soldiers! Glory to our people!" Zelenskyy said.

