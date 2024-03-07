Zelenskyy appoints Zaluzhnyi as ambassador to UK

The President approved Zaluzhnyi’s candidacy for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the President of Ukraine approved the candidacy of Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has sent the British side a request for agrement (prior government approval - Ed.).

