Due to Russian drone attack in Kherson, 2 people were injured

On July 4, Russians attacked two civilians in Kherson with a drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

The men, aged 61 and 65, were injured as a result of the drone's explosive drop.

"Both victims have explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusions. One of the men received injuries to his face, chest and abdomen. The other one got his forearms and legs injured. The injured are now being provided with the necessary medical care," the RMA said in a statement.

