Russian strikes in Kherson: woman is killed, there are wounded people

Eight people were injured in the recent Russian shelling of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, unfortunately, the Russian army killed a 54-year-old woman.

According to the RMA, in the central part of the city, utility workers came under enemy attack. The 63-year-old worker sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. Her colleague, a 53-year-old woman, was diagnosed with concussion, blast and brain injuries.

A 54-year-old man is also currently in hospital with concussion, blast and brain injuries.

In addition, Prokudin informs that two men were injured in the Korabelnyi district of the city in the yards of their own homes.

"The 80-year-old victim has x-concussion, shrapnel wounds to the chest, arms, legs, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. A 65-year-old man from Kherson was diagnosed with contusion, blast and brain injuries. Two other victims - a 52-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman - self-referred to the hospital with explosive injuries," he elaborated.

All the wounded are under the supervision of Kherson doctors and are being provided with the necessary medical care.

As reported, in the morning of 2 July, Russian occupants shelled Kherson: a 70-year-old man was wounded. Later, explosions were heard in Kherson again.