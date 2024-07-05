Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreement that will "support the entire architecture" of previous agreements

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a new security agreement has already been prepared for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in his address.

The Head of State noted that today he had held a long meeting on the NATO summit in Washington that will take place next week.

"The Summit should be strong - strong for Ukraine and all our partners. A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will also take place. We are working on the details of new decisions and new documents that we will sign with our partners. There should be good things, including on air defence," Zelenskyy announced.

According to him, a new security agreement for Ukraine has also been prepared, which will really support "our entire architecture of security agreements".

"And this is what will guarantee our security until Ukraine joins NATO - a decision that is irreversible," the President stressed.

Read more: We have 14 brigades not equipped with weapons, aid is coming slowly - Zelenskyy. VIDEO