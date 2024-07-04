We have 14 brigades not equipped with weapons, aid is coming slowly - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western aid was slow to arrive, which is why Ukraine has 14 understaffed brigades.

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the situation at the front is not a stalemate.

"It's just a problematic situation. A stalemate is a dead end. And the problem can be solved if there is a desire and tools. We have the desire, but the tools have not come. We have brigades without weapons. We have a reserve, we have 14 brigades that are not equipped. They do not have the appropriate weapons, which we have already voted for, which we have talked about, the packages should come. Unfortunately, they are coming slowly," the President said.

Zelenskyy explained that it is impossible to simply talk about counter-offensive actions, as today it is necessary to protect what is available.

"We want appropriate counter-offensive actions when we are ready. We are ready when the weapons arrive. They are not here today," the Head of State summed up.

