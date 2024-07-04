Zelenskyy on Orban’s "peace plan": Ukraine cannot trust Putin, for us he is murderer and aggressor. VIDEO

Ukraine and the rest of the world have tried many times to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia, but Moscow has always broken such agreements.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Bloomberg.

"As for the ceasefire. In a war, we cannot just talk about a ceasefire. I need a plan for me and our people. We cannot trust Putin, because for us he is a murderer and an aggressor. It is important that Hungary recognizes that Russia is an aggressor and that it recognizes the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," he said.

The Head of State reminded that the Ukrainian party had "hundreds of meetings" since the Minsk agreements on the ceasefire.

The parties agreed on a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, and Russia has been constantly disrupting it and killing our people. Therefore, only if it happens on an international platform that is clear and in the presence of trusted leaders. They may have different opinions, views on the stages of ending this war, but we must all be on the same side, trust each other," Zelenskyy stressed.

According to him, it is necessary to understand that Russia will not use the ceasefire to accumulate equipment in the occupied territory of Ukraine when Ukraine, being bound by the terms of the ceasefire, will not stop it with its own strikes.

Zelenskyy added that if the Russian invasion after the ceasefire is the same as in early 2022, it will be a big loss for Ukraine.

"I mean, I don't want trouble for my country. We are already at war. It is simply not possible to give Russia an advantage today. We need to be smart. And it's important again: who will be responsible for this, except Ukrainians with their lives? Which country? It is very easy to agree on a ceasefire and very difficult to keep it. It will be very difficult to find those who will be responsible for why the ceasefire was broken," the Head of State summed up.

As previously reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban proposed a ceasefire during his visit to Kyiv.

On 3 July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not supported his proposal for a ceasefire for talks with Russia.