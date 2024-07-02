Ceasefire would accelerate pace of talks with Russia - Orban

During his visit to Kyiv, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban proposed a ceasefire.

He said this during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"The war you are living in now has a very intense impact on the security of Europe. We very much appreciate all the initiatives of Mr President Zelenskyy to achieve peace. I told Mr President that these initiatives take a lot of time. It is because of the rules of international diplomacy that they are complicated, and I asked the President to think about whether we could take a slightly different approach. To take a break. To break the fire and then continue negotiations, because a ceasefire would accelerate the pace of these negotiations," - the Hungarian prime minister explained.

Earlier, the media reported on Orban's visit to Kyiv on 2 July 2024. Orban later said that after his visit to Kyiv, it would be possible to see the first steps towards peace.

It is known that Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Orban.

