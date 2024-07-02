ENG
Zelenskyy met with Orban in Kyiv. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The relevant photo was published by the head of the Transcarpathian Regional Military Administration Viktor Mykyta, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, the media reported that Orban would visit Kyiv on 2 July 2024. Orban later said that after his visit to Kyiv, it would be possible to see the first steps towards peace.

Read more: Orban: I came to Kyiv to contribute to solving problems facing EU

