Orban: I came to Kyiv to contribute to solving problems facing EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he had come to Kyiv to contribute to solving the problems facing the EU.

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The goal of the Hungarian presidency is to contribute to solving the problems facing the European Union. That is why my first trip was to Kyiv," he said.

On 1 July 2024, Hungary took over the presidency of the Council of the EU.

Earlier, the media reported that Orban would visit Kyiv on 2 July 2024. Orban later said that after his visit to Kyiv, it would be possible to see the first steps towards peace.

It is known that Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Orban.

