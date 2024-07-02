Orban on his visit to Kyiv: You will see first steps towards peace
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who arrived in Kyiv today for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, announced "first steps" towards peace.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Hungarian publication Index.
He was asked what Hungary could do during its presidency of the EU Council to end the war in Ukraine.
"If you look at tomorrow's press, you will already see the first steps," Orban said.
Earlier, the media reported on Orban's visit to Kyiv on 2 July 2024.
