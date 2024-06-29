Stefanishyna on Hungary’s 11 demands: We see success in relations with Orbán’s "specific" government

The Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna believes that Kyiv managed to achieve success in relations with Hungary, despite the fact that Viktor Orban's government, in her words, is a "specific group of people".

She said this in a comment on the We Are Ukraine TV channel on Saturday, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

Stefanishyna commented on 11 demands that the Hungarian government put forward to Kyiv regarding the policy in the field of national minorities. She assured that the Hungarian government "does not and has not" encroached on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and this is "absolutely not a subject of conversation."

Read more: Hungary did not prioritise support for Ukraine during its EU Council presidency - media

At the same time, Stefanishyna noted that the Hungarian government, specifically Prime Minister Orbán's government, "is a very specific group of people who have specific approaches to negotiations", but even with them it was possible to achieve success.

"There is dialogue, it is not simple, there are specifics, but we are making our contribution to our European future... We are building bilateral relations, and we are seeing success," she added.