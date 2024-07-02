Orban may visit Kyiv today - Guardian

Today, 2 July 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will pay a surprise visit to Kyiv.

This was reported by The Guardian with reference to its own sources, Censor.NET informs.

Two sources in Budapest said that Orban is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv during his visit.

According to the newspaper, the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, refused to comment on the possible visit. However, another source in Kyiv confirmed the plans.

"Orban will be here tomorrow, unless there are last-minute changes," the source said.

One source in Budapest said that the plans for the trip came after lengthy negotiations over the rights of Ukraine's Hungarian-speaking minority living in far western Ukraine near the border between the two countries.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that from 1 July for 6 months Hungary will preside over the EU and organise the work of the EU Council. We would also like to remind you that the European Union is developing a plan to isolate EU decision-making from the increasingly frequent use of the veto by Viktor Orban.