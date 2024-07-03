ENG
Orban admitted that Zelenskyy did not support his "peace plan"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not support his proposal for a ceasefire for negotiations with the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET

Thus, Orban confirmed the assumption that Zelenskyy rejected his idea of ​​an "immediate truce" along the current line of confrontation with the Russian Federation.

According to the Hungarian leader, the president of Ukraine said that he doubts the logic of Orbán's plan and does not support it, because Ukraine has a bad experience of trying to truce with Russia. Such truces "were not good for Ukraine," Orban recounted his words.

As previously reported, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban proposed a ceasefire during his visit to Kyiv.

